Jayden Daniels wins AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - Former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was a near-unanimous choice for Offensive Rookie of the Year after helping the Washington Commanders win 12 games.

The Pro Bowl quarterback received 49 of 50 first-place votes with the other going to Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.

Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick, threw for 3,568 yards, 25 TDs and posted a 100.1 rating. He also ran for 891 yards and six scores. Daniels led the Commanders to a pair of road playoff wins before losing to the Eagles in the NFC championship game.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix finished third in the voting, and former LSU wide receivers Brian Thomas and Malik Nabers placed fourth and fifth.

