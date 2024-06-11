Jay Johnson wraps up baseball season and looks ahead to 2025

BATON ROUGE - Now that baseball season is over for the LSU Tigers, head coach Jay Johnson met with the media Tuesday to wrap up the 2024 season.

A lot has already changed with the Tiger program since the season ended on June 3. Six players are now in the NCAA Transfer Portal and more have the chance to leave for the MLB Draft.

LSU had quite the rollercoaster of a year. They came into the season as one of the top teams in the country, then went 3-12 to start SEC play. In May, the Tigers went on a run that got them to the SEC Tournament Championship game and secured their spot in the Chapel Hill Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

However, now Coach Johnson has to focus on rebuilding his squad for the next season and even that job is ever evolving.

"This team we just had was a very deep roster. The reality is we're in a different landscape right now. It's not about building program anymore, and that's my wheelhouse. I want the guy that Skip Bertman was able to redshirt and then get in there in some type of role, and then elevate that role and be a guy that everyone around here remembers. The reality is that's much more difficult to do, so we have to adjust. We have to adapt, improvise and overcome that," Johnson said.

LSU would be in better shape if guys like Jared Jones and Griffin Herring decide to forego the draft and stay for their junior seasons at LSU next year, and the current freshmen have big roles to fill in 2025.