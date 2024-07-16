Jared Jones to return to LSU for junior season

BATON ROUGE - Jared Jones will return to LSU for his junior season.

The first baseman went undrafted in the MLB Draft and announced on social media he will come back to play for the Tigers in 2025.

Couldn’t be more excited! Geaux Tigers!! https://t.co/jiyUdgGQ7k

— Jared Jones (@bearjones_3) July 16, 2024

Jones hit .301 during his sophomore season with the Tigers, smashing 28 home runs and driving in 59 runs. Jones started every game in 2024.

Shortstop Michael Braswell also announced he will play his senior season at LSU. The Georgia native went undrafted.

Braswell hit .311 and four home runs in his first year with the Tigers this past spring.