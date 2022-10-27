52°
Jackson State says football tickets purchased through third parties will not be validated for Southern University game
JACKSON, Miss. - The Jackson State Athletics Department announced Wednesday that tickets purchased through third-party groups will not be honored for the upcoming Southern University football game.
FYI: Only @GoJSUTigersFB tickets purchased through Impact Tickets will be honored. No third-party purchased-tickets (Ex: Ticketmaster, Seat Geek, StubHub, etc). will be accepted.#TheeILove #IBelieve pic.twitter.com/1SiuO9lcwp— Jackson State Athletics (@GoJSUTigers) October 26, 2022
With kickoff for the much-anticipated game only three days away, many Jaguar fans are concerned if they will be allowed through the gates of Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Anyone with tickets can call Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium at (601) 354-6021 to check the validity.
