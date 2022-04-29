Ja'Tyre Carter trying to become first Southern Jaguar drafted in NFL since 2004

BATON ROUGE - Ja'Tyre Carter could be the first Southern University draft selection in 18 years.

"It's crazy, it's been eye-opening, it's been busy. Just everyday you're gonna just you just feel like you are going to do something. Every day a team will call you, and be like let's jump on Zoom," Carter said.

The offensive lineman was able to show off his athleticism at both the NFL Combine and his pro day.

"They were like, 'man, you 300-and-something pounds, you aren't supposed to jump on 30-foot vertical. Man that's crazy. You just crazy,' and I'd be like, 'you know, like, I just put in the work,'" Carter said.

It's crazy to think that Carter didn't even start playing football until he was a junior in high school. Plus, Ja'Tyre was originally a basketball player.

"It was a long learning process, like I had to learn how to play O-line. I had to learn like defensive and offensive, like the X and Z's," Carter said.

And Carter did get the hang of it, becoming a staple of the Jags O-line the past three years. Now, he has a shot of playing in the NFL.