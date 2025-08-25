'Its all about the kids:' School bus driver recounts evacuating students after Friday's explosion

ROSELAND - School bus driver LaSundra Self says her job is all about keeping kids safe, something she takes very seriously — especially in the face of an emergency.

Students at Roseland Elementary were in the middle of their school day when an explosion happened less than a mile away from their campus on Friday.

“My supervisor called—my area manager, and she said, 'There has been an explosion at the Smitty’s Supply and they’re needing to evacuate the Roseland school. Can you get there?’ I said, 'Yes, I’m on my way,'" Self said.

Self drove into the area, which is now under an evacuation order, and got the students out safely.

“It’s all about the kids, it’s all about the safety of our children and our community," she said. "I’m just grateful to God there were no injuries and there were no deaths."

Days later, Self is ready to pick up her kids again.

“I'm going to take my bus to get it decontaminated and washed at the parish arena and get prepared and ready if I need to roll,” she said.

Tangipahoa Parish Schools Superintendent Melissa Stilley provided an update Sunday, saying that Roseland will stay closed until the evacuation order is lifted. Any students who live inside the zone will have their absences excused as well.

Parents and families will get another update from the school system on Monday.