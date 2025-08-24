82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Roseland Elementary closed Monday, campus inside evacuation zone

4 hours 43 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, August 24 2025 Aug 24, 2025 August 24, 2025 3:52 PM August 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ROSELAND - Students at Roseland Elementary will be staying home Monday due to an evacuation order that is still in place following a massive explosion Friday. 

Superintendent Melissa Stilley said the elementary school is inside the one-mile evacuation zone around Smitty's Supply Inc. in Roseland.

Stilley said all students who live in the evacuation zone will be excused from classes until the order is lifted. Displaced students can contact the district for assistance with uniforms and school supplies.

Trending News

Stilley said the school district will put together a job fair for Smitty's Supply employees. The district is working to figure out how many people they can hire and will have more details soon. Stilley said she will update parents and families again on Monday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days