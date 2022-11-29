Isolated strong storms possible Tuesday

A low pressure system will race across the United States on Tuesday and Wednesday. Locally, isolated strong or severe thunderstorms will be possible late Tuesday morning through Wednesday night.

Next 24 Hours: Clouds will increase overnight. Southeast winds of 5-10mph will cause a muggy feeling for the time of year with low temperatures just barely dropping out of the 60s. Not much sun will be around Tuesday. Any early peeks will help high temperatures into the upper 70s. Expect showers and thunderstorms to start developing in the late morning hours and they will be scattered through the evening. One or two spots could see a storm reach severe limits, especially in the afternoon. The most likely hazards including gusty wind and a tornado.

What 2 Know:

-STRONG STORMS - possible between 11am Tuesday - 6am Wednesday (main threat Tuesday afternoon)

-HEAVY RAIN - not a primary concern, but recent rain means poor drainage flooding is possible after downpours

-NOT A WASHOUT - there will be a lot of time when it is not raining Tuesday, don't let your guard down

-BE WEATHER AWARE - have a way to receive weather alerts, know the safest place to go during warning

SAFETY: Make sure you have a way to receive warnings in the event storms in your area turn severe. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. If a tornado warning or severe thunderstorm warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on severe weather safety, CLICK HERE.

Up Next: Precipitation will remain possible overnight Tuesday as a cold front pushes through the area. A final line of showers of thunderstorms should pass around daybreak Wednesday. Northwest winds of 10-15mph behind the front will limit thermometers from climbing far beyond their starting point in the mid 60s; highs should stay in the upper 60s in the afternoon. It will then be chilly into Thursday morning with low temperatures a touch below average in the low 40s. Thursday afternoon will also be cool with highs temperatures in the low 60s, despite sunshine. The weather will stay quiet through the end of the workweek. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

