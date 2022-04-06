85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Island Road in Pointe Coupee Parish re-opened

1 hour 48 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, April 06 2022 Apr 6, 2022 April 06, 2022 2:03 PM April 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

UPDATE: Island Road in Pointe Coupee Parish has re-opened, according to DOTD

Read the original story below:

-----

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - LA-413, or Island Road, closed Tuesday afternoon for the installation of a gas pipeline in the area, according to DOTD. 

Trending News

DOTD did not give a timeline when traffic will be back to normal. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days