63°
Latest Weather Blog
Iron left on causes apartment fire early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - A woman was saved from her apartment after an iron left on caused a fire in her kitchen.
Baton Rouge firefighters said an iron was left on and unattended in an apartment on Hollywood Street shortly after 8 a.m.. One of the residents of the apartment, a woman, was rescued from the bedroom and taken to a hospital, but her injuries were minor.
Trending News
The fire was extinguished within ten minutes but caused approximately $10,500 in damage.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Summer drought hurts Hammond pumpkin patch
-
Dry summer creates 'mosquito pandemic' in East Baton Rouge Parish
-
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting near Donaldsonville High School football game
-
Public pushback forcing DOTD to reconsider lane restrictions during I-10 widening
-
Witness captures double shooting outside Donaldsonville football game on camera