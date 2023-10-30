63°
Iron left on causes apartment fire early Monday morning

2 hours 24 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, October 30 2023 Oct 30, 2023 October 30, 2023 9:34 AM October 30, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A woman was saved from her apartment after an iron left on caused a fire in her kitchen. 

Baton Rouge firefighters said an iron was left on and unattended in an apartment on Hollywood Street shortly after 8 a.m.. One of the residents of the apartment, a woman, was rescued from the bedroom and taken to a hospital, but her injuries were minor.

The fire was extinguished within ten minutes but caused approximately $10,500 in damage.

