Irate customer slashes tires on a dozen cars outside bar after being tossed out

BATON ROUGE - An irate customer at Duvic's Martini bar went berserk, slashing car tires after being kicked out of the place Saturday night.

Seven cars with flat tires were still in the parking lot of Duvic's on Sunday morning.

"I was hoping that there wasn't anything wrong with the people inside," customer Hallie Krauss said.



Krauss came by Saturday night for a birthday party at Duvic's when she saw the parking lot filled with police.

"There was a man who was very, very drunk and was threatening to urinate on all of the bathroom doors rather than use the bathroom," Krauss said.

Krauss says the customer did relieve himself inside of the martini bar, and then he was kicked out of the place.

"And he like was openly threatening to slash everyone's tires and he was even he saying would shoot up the place."

A manager at Duvic's said after the disgruntled customer left, they called the bar, making threats about cutting tires.

The manager says 12 police reports have been filed for damage to cars, but the suspect has not been arrested.

Krauss can't understand how someone could be so vindictive.

"Like reacts with that much violence, it's very scary. I don't think that's a normal reaction for someone who's intoxicated," Krauss said.

The manager says the irate customer also caused damage when he relieved himself inside of the business.