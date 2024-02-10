Investigators looking for arsonist responsible for school fire

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are searching for an arsonist responsible for starting a fire inside of a Baton Rouge school on Saturday.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, someone set a small fire inside a classroom at the EBR Readiness Academy along 72nd Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Fire officials said the flames were put out by a fire extinguisher, preventing further damage. The fire caused $5,000 worth of damage.

Fire officials said the building was vacant when they arrived. WBRZ asked an East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools spokesperson if people were supposed to be in the building on Saturday. They have not responded.

Anyone with information about the fire can call (225) 354-1419.