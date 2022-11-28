Latest Weather Blog
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Plaquemine police chief will resign after taking plea deal in malfeasance case
PLAQUEMINE - Police Chief Kenny Payne, who was indicted and arrested just last week, has pleaded no contest to multiple charges in his malfeasance case and will now have to resign.
Payne was convicted Monday, just a week after he was formally charged amid accusations from multiple women alleging he tried to trade favors for sex.
His three-year prison sentence was suspended, and he was placed on a one-year bench probation
The WBRZ Investigative Unit has been reporting on those allegations for months, and one of his accusers said Payne tried to ask her for a sexual favor in exchange for getting her boyfriend out of jail.
"He said, 'I know you are willing to do anything to get him out,'" she explained. "He took a sticky note off the lady's desk. It was a big pack, and he wrote 'will you give me a B.J. to get him out of trouble?' He took it and did this and showed it to me."
Payne has denied the claims, and he took on a defiant tone last week when asked why he has not been seen around his office much since the criminal case surfaced.
"I am the chief, and I do chief things on a daily basis," Payne said. "No one says I have to sit in that office. I am elected and set my own schedule. When the end of my term comes and the people don't think I've done the job, they have a way to get me out of office, and that's by voting me out."
Trending News
State law says a convicted felon cannot hold an elected office, and Payne will submit his resignation to the mayor's office Monday.
