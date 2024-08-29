82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Parent arrested for assault after altercation at Istrouma High School

33 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, August 29 2024 Aug 29, 2024 August 29, 2024 2:17 PM August 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A parent was arrested after an altercation at Istrouma High School, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD says Roshanda Williams, 45, was arrested and booked for assault on a school teacher by a non-student.

Police say Williams went to the school Tuesday because her son had been written up in a class and became "loud and cursing." In a parent-teacher conference, she became belligerent to the victim toward the victim before she continued cursing and became aggressive.

Trending News

An officer assigned to extra duty began investigating, resulting in Williams' arrest.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days