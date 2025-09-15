Investigative Unit: LSU research lab manager accused of stealing gas, pressure washer from university

BATON ROUGE — The facility manager of LSU's Center for Advanced Microstructures and Devices was arrested by campus police after he allegedly stole equipment from the university.

According to arrest records, David Thomas Kleinpeter was arrested on Monday morning. An initial report filed by LSU Police says that Kleinpeter is accused of stealing primarily from the facility, dating back several months.

Kleinpeter is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of gasoline and pressure washing equipment. He was given a gas card so he could mow the grass outside the Center for Advanced Microstructures and Devices each week. An audit found that he had been buying more than double the amount of gas that the mower could hold. Investigators said Kleinpeter had taken university-owned pressure washing equipment home as well.

He was arrested for one count of theft over $1,000.