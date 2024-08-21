INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Elayn Hunt inmate discusses prison conditions, deadly drug access behind bars

ST. GABRIEL - Since the Investigative Unit's story with an anonymous Department of Corrections employee blowing the whistle on a rampant drug problem at Elayn Hunt, several other people have reached out to corroborate their allegations.

"The Elayn Hunt employee — he was really accurate. He was on point because everything he said I can account for," said an inmate at Hunt, who only wants to be known as Chris.

Chris has been incarcerated for over two decades. He called us from a cell phone inside the prison to talk about some of the deplorable conditions he's been living in. He sent videos of overflowing toilets filled with feces flooding floors, rat and roach infestations, and of course, the drugs.

"Every week there's like one to three fentanyl overdoses since August of last year," he said. "On a daily basis, you can have anywhere from 10 to 12 intoxications."

Chris says he knows of five inmates who have died from overdoses inside the prison.

"Guys that I've been knowing for years and years and years."

Last week, a Department of Corrections employee told WBRZ he believes the drugs are coming from a particular inmate known as "T.C." who has the freedom to leave the grounds, but Chris says there is another source.

"It's not really coming from our people. It's mostly the officers. High-ranking officers."

Chris's allegation that officers are involved is not a new revelation. The Investigative Unit has reported on several arrests in the past. Most recently in 2020, when Corrections Cadet Destanie Ruiz smuggled in $100,000 worth of drugs and a gun into the prison. She was caught on camera dropping the package off. In 2021, Corrections Officer Damesha Johnson was caught with a bundle of drugs during a shift change. In 2023, prison guard Nyeisha Davis was caught trying to sneak in drugs, including heroin and meth.

"I can 100% assure you that the officers are the ones bringing it in."

Chris says if he wanted to, he could easily get his hands on any contraband.

"It would be pretty easy for someone to get something and call home and get their family to send a CashApp or something or get some canteen or store items."

Since our report last week, Chris says inmate "T.C." has been moved back inside with the other inmates, but still has access to his private dorm and ATV.

"He still has his ATV on the premises that he can ride around. He can roam around freely. He has more freedom than anybody else."

WBRZ has asked D.O.C. twice for updated inmate death numbers at Elayn Hunt but have not heard back. Last week a spokesperson confirmed there is an ongoing investigation into inmate "T.C."