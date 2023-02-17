Guard caught smuggling drugs into state prison, Iberville sheriff says

ST. GABRIEL - A prison guard is facing charges after she was caught trying to sneak drugs, including heroin and meth, into a state-run prison.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Nyeisha Davis, 23, of Prairieville was booked on malfeasance and several drug-related charges after her arrest at Elayn Hunt prison. Davis, who's employed by the Department of Corrections, worked at the prison as a guard.

Davis' status as a DOC employee was unclear as of Friday.