INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Air traffic control tower was unmanned at time of deadly BRPD helicopter crash
BATON ROUGE - The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned the Federal Aviation Administration’s air traffic control tower was unmanned at the time a BRPD helicopter with two officers went down Sunday morning, killing them.
WBRZ has learned that the FAA staffs BTR’s airport control tower. Employees work there for 19 hours a day, but between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m., no one is in the tower.
Flight data shows the BRPD chopper took off around 2:26 am and crashed at 2:38am. It was in the air for 12 minutes. During that window, it appears no one was tracking the flight from the control tower.
The crashed helicopter was found sometime before noon on Sunday— at least eight hours after it went down.
The officers were in pursuit of a suspect, according to sources.
A preliminary report sent to the FAA indicates the tail hit a tree causing the helicopter to crash.
WBRZ has made an editorial decision not to identify the officers until BRPD does.
Autopsies are pending for both men. Because they died in an air crash, the FAA is sending a special autopsy kit to the coroner's office which will have to be used as part of the investigation. Those kits are supposed to arrive sometime Tuesday, the West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office said.
