Investigation reveals details related to fatal shooting on Crestwood

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested Bono Kollie, Tyler Westmore, and Darnell Mackyeon as suspects tied to the murder of 25-year-old Jermiquec Goings.

Goings was found shot to death the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 12 in the front yard of a home on Crestwood Street, off Cedarcrest and authorities believe the fatal incident stemmed from a drug transaction involving marijuana.

Investigators with The Baton Rouge Police say phone records retrieved from Goings' cell revealed a conversation between him and Kollie regarding a drug deal they’d agreed to make on Monday, Nov. 11.

Detectives say Kollie told them he picked up two individuals who also wanted to purchase illegal drugs before driving the three of them to Goings' home on Crestwood Street; the two individuals were Tyler Westmore and Darnell Mackyeon.

According to a police report, when Kollie and the two men arrived at Goings' home, he approached the vehicle and Kollie told him to sell to one of the men in the backseat before selling to him.

But, the report goes on to say, as Goings made his way to the rear of the vehicle, Westmore armed himself with a rifle that had been in Kollie's vehicle, opened his door and jumped out. Officials say as Goings was leaving he dropped some marijuana, which Westmore picked up from the ground.

Detectives say Kollie reported hearing gunshots just before Westmore returned to the vehicle. Officials say when Kollie asked Westmore what happened, he replied that Goings had brandished a weapon, which he'd reacted to by opening fire on Goings.

The police report says Kollie could not confirm seeing whether or not Goings actually had a weapon.

Authorities say Kollie told them when he dropped Westmore and Mackyeon back off, they told him they were keeping his rifle and that he should report it as stolen.

Detectives were able to identify the three suspects through the use of phone records, witness accounts of the fatal shooting, and witness ID’s from a lineup.

Westmore and Mackyeon were charged with first-degree murder.

Kollie was also charged with murder.