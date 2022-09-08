82°
Intermittent ramp and lane closures on I-12 EB will begin Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Motorists should expect intermittent nighttime lane closures on I-12 eastbound between the I-10/I-12 split and Sherwood Forest Boulevard due to necessary roadwork.
The closures will start Sept. 11 and end Sept. 15. and will take place each night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting.
All lanes should be back open for full usage on Friday, Sept 16th.
Motorists are advised to drive through construction areas with caution and to also keep in mind that crews and equipment will be on-site during construction times.
