Inmates celebrate the holidays with their kids

ST. FRANCISVILLE - People behind bars in West Feliciana Parish received some early Christmas cheer Tuesday.



Montreal Floyd is a father of six, but on Tuesday he got to see two of his children. This will be the first Christmas without his kids.



"When you're use to being around them, it makes you miss them a lot," said Montreal Floyd, inmate at the West Feliciana Detention Center.



Floyd failed to register as a sex offender after dating a 17-year-old girl when he was 19-years-old. It's why he's been in jail now for eight months.



"It makes you think twice about handling your business and being responsible," said Floyd.



It was an early Christmas for a number of fathers like Floyd and their kids. The West Feliciana Sheriff's Office kicked off a program for the first time this year allowing kids to visit their fathers for the holidays. Many inmates took advantage of the opportunity, playing with their kids and opening gifts. Warden Darrell Roan was behind the idea.



"It's exciting to see the ones that you know that are all tough and hard, but when you see them around those kids their loving on them that's what we need that's more of what we need those families being together being as one," said Warden Darrell Roan.



A moment of appreciation for those fathers and kids that are only given a short time to make lasting memories this Christmas season.

