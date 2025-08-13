Inmate with mental health issues supposed to be released to BR group home found dead 80 miles away

A man who was released from Elayn Hunt Correctional Center was found dead a day later, 80 miles from where he was supposed to be in Baton Rouge.

Treylin Deville's family had arranged with the prison to have him placed at a group home that was equipped to deal with his mental health issues, but as the WBRZ Investigative Unit found out, he never made it there.

Deville had spent the last 10 years in prison for an armed robbery he committed when he was 17. His family says he struggled with mental health his whole life, and it did not get any better while he was incarcerated.

"Schizophrenia, bipolar in solitary confinement... does not add up," his cousin, Morgan Bayman, said.

As his release date approached, his family began making plans for where he would stay. Due to his mental health issues, they wanted to get him care, rather than have him come stay with them.

"We were working on getting him a place because he didn't have an address yet. His social worker told us 'Okay' and Morgan did find a place. We were all on the phone with the hospital from Lake Charles, but the social worker decided later he had a better place," his mother, Janard Deville, said.

The social worker told the family that Treylin was set up with a group home on Molly Lea Drive.

"And he said that he was going to round-about care, wrap-around services, 24-hour care, and so I asked him, ‘Once he's there, can he check himself out?’ And he said, 'Yes, but with all the care he'll get, he'll probably stay there,’” Morgan said.

But instead of a phone call telling them Treylin was being released and on his way to his new home in Baton Rouge, his family got a call from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office letting them know he was dead at Mercy Hospital in Ville Platte.

Deputies had found Treylin in the middle of a country road, not fully clothed. He was unresponsive and they suspected he was overdosing, so they gave him Narcan. It didn't work, and he died at the hospital.

"If he's schizophrenic, bipolar, he could have been manic. At that point, he probably was. And most law enforcement agencies are not equipped to deal with mental health patients."

Morgan and Janard then called the social worker at Elayn Hunt.

"I called Hunt and I asked him, ‘Where is Treylin?’ He said he was at a group home on Molly Lea Drive in Baton Rouge."

That's when they informed him that Treylin was dead.

"He put me on hold for about five seconds, and I could hear him discussing with other people in the background that Treylin was dead. He came back on the phone and said, 'I'm going to have to let you go.’ That was it. Didn't get a call since, nothing."

With no answers from Hunt, his family was left to piece together what happened between his release and his death through his belongings collected at the hospital. Among them was a bus ticket from Baton Rouge to Lafayette. They had to find out if Treylin ever made it to the group home.

"He didn't, because we called the group home and they never heard of Treylin."

The WBRZ Investigative Unit went to the group home and asked the caretaker in charge if Treylin had been there. They said no.

Despite no cause of death from the coroner yet, Treylin's family says there are two reasons why he died.

"Hunts and the social worker, especially," Jaynard said.

They blame the lack of communication inside the facility and what they say is no compassion for inmates.

"You don't care. He's just another number, so you just let him out to die on the street like a dog," Morgan said.

According to the Department of Corrections, Treylin's release is currently under investigation.

Through a public records request, WBRZ learned that the officer over transportation at Hunt has been reassigned.