WBRZ Investigative Unit: Inmate serving time in Dixon Correctional Institute dies of overdose
JACKSON — Last week, an inmate died in Dixon Correctional Institute, sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit on Monday.
Tyran Jones, 33, died in Dixon on Dec. 21. His cause of death was ruled a drug overdose, sources added.
Another inmate, Kenneth Proctor, died unexpectedly on Dec. 7.
The WBRZ Investigative Unit has requested data on deaths at Dixon for the entire year of 2025.
The Investigative Unit has previously reported on several deaths in Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in 2025.
