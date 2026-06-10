4 former EBRSO employees indicted for civil rights violations while working at parish prison

BATON ROUGE — Four former East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office employees were indicted for allegedly using areas of the parish prison without security cameras to physically abuse inmates and conspiring to cover up the incidents.

A federal grand jury indicted Aaron Johnson, 29; Kenyaki Domino, 29; Darius Powell, 24; and Lionel James, 30, on 17 combined counts of civil rights violations while they were assigned to duty at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

According to Wall, Johnson is accused of taking a handcuffed pretrial detainee to an isolated area at the prison and striking him in the head with a metal folding chair. He is charged with three counts of abuse of rights under color of law.

Domino, a former deputy, allegedly took another handcuffed inmate to a similar area and slammed their head into a doorframe during an escort. He was charged with two counts of abuse of rights under color of law.

Powell was charged with two counts of abuse of rights under color of law, and James was charged with one count. They both also face counts of witness tampering. According to Wall, the indictment includes a social media post by Powell that shows pictures of one of the assaults.

The four men are accused of conspiring to cover up several assaults on prisoners and even falsifying reports.

All four face up to 10 years in prison on the abuse of rights and conspiracy counts, and up to 20 years on the false report and witness tampering offenses.