State requests rehearing after La. Supreme Court reinstates judge in Madison Brooks case

BATON ROUGE — Casen Carver, one of the primary suspects in the Madison Brooks rape case, appeared in court as the state requested a rehearing following a recent state Supreme Court ruling.

The Louisiana Supreme Court overturned Judge Gail Horne Ray's recusal last week, ruling the state did not meet its burden for removal.

Ray had been recused the previous year at the request of the district attorney after texts from Carver surfaced saying Ray was "on our side."

Carver is due back in court July 3.