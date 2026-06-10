New free exhibit at State Library of Louisiana highlights America 250 celebration

BATON ROUGE — The lieutenant governor's office is debuting a new exhibit at the state library to celebrate America 250.

The exhibit, called "Louisiana at the Frontier of a New Nation," highlights the state's involvement in the American Revolution.

Louisiana was a Spanish colony at the time and shipped supplies to the Continental Army up the Mississippi.

The free exhibit features maps and a reading list for people to learn more about it. It will remain open throughout the summer.