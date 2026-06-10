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New free exhibit at State Library of Louisiana highlights America 250 celebration

1 hour 4 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, June 10 2026 Jun 10, 2026 June 10, 2026 5:39 PM June 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The lieutenant governor's office is debuting a new exhibit at the state library to celebrate America 250.

The exhibit, called "Louisiana at the Frontier of a New Nation," highlights the state's involvement in the American Revolution.

Louisiana was a Spanish colony at the time and shipped supplies to the Continental Army up the Mississippi.

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The free exhibit features maps and a reading list for people to learn more about it. It will remain open throughout the summer.

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