Inmate escapes prison transport in Baton Rouge, caught after crime spree Monday

BATON ROUGE - Officials say an inmate being moved through East Baton Rouge escaped Monday and committed several crimes before being taken back into custody.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says Quinton Hall escaped a prison transport vehicle sometime late Monday morning. Hall got loose in the area of Scenic Highway and Blount Road, according to police.

He reportedly broke into two houses and set a structure on fire before being rounded up by officers.

Hall was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on multiple counts of simple burglary and a charge of simple arson. He was previously a fugitive from Mississippi wanted for armed robbery.

Hall was being moved in a vehicle with LaSalle Corrections. Another vehicle traveling in that same convoy was involved in a wreck on I-10 Monday morning, but no one was seriously hurt.