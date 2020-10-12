Interstate reopens following crash involving prison transport vehicle

BATON ROUGE - A Monday morning crash appearing to involve a prison transport vehicle was cleared from I-10 East at Acadian shortly after 11:15 a.m.

The crash, which resulted in minor injuries, temporarily shut down the interstate in the area.

UPDATE: All lanes open on I-10 E after prison van crash shut down the roadway. Delays start before LA 415. pic.twitter.com/dXGun8CIQg — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) October 12, 2020

I-10 East is now closed at Acadian Thruway due to an accident. Congestion has reached LA 1 (Port Allen). — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) October 12, 2020

TRAFFIC ALERT: Only center lane open on I-10 E at Acadian. Crash causing delays in both directions. pic.twitter.com/rlaqgUT27F — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) October 12, 2020

