Interstate reopens following crash involving prison transport vehicle

3 hours 12 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 October 12, 2020 10:00 AM October 12, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Monday morning crash appearing to involve a prison transport vehicle was cleared from I-10 East at Acadian shortly after 11:15 a.m.

The crash, which resulted in minor injuries, temporarily shut down the interstate in the area. 

