Inflation affecting school supplies as BR heads back into the classrooms

BATON ROUGE - With the start of the new school year just weeks away, many parents and teachers may be digging deeper in their wallets just to afford the basics.

While inflation raises prices on just about everything, School Aids is stressing the importance of making sure parents, their children and even educators have everything they need to start off on the right foot this semester.

At School Aids, they haven't seen much of an increase but nickels and dimes can add up.

"No business and no consumer is immune to inflation," Jamey Firnberg with School Aids says. "So, we have seen some increases on a few products but overall, it hasn't been too bad."

Firnberg explains the increases are only being seen in writing utensils, glue, and paper products by about five cents or more. It's also costly when it comes to transporting these supplies into stores, however.

"Anything petroleum-based, you'll see increases," said Firnberg. "These products have to get to us somehow. They're shipped on trucks that have to get to us somehow."

Although prices on some items have not increased drastically, School Aids does expect more products to increase in price as the school year gets underway.