Independence man arrested for 20 counts of child pornography

Image provided by Cyber Crime Unit

INDEPENDENCE - A 23-year-old man was arrested for child pornography, according to the attorney general's Cyber Crime Unit.

Michael L. Strahan was arrested for 20 counts of child pornography.

Strahan was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. His bond information is unknown at this time.



The investigation is ongoing.

Image provided by Cyber Crime Unit.