Incident at Mall of Louisiana movie theater prompts evacuation, closure
BATON ROUGE - An incident at the Mall of Louisiana AMC Theater in East Baton Rouge Parish on Sunday night prompted an evacuation of the building and early closure.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies converged on the location during the evening screenings. Witnesses said they cleared the theater, and several units remained on scene throughout the night, turning away anyone who arrived.
Though calls to the location went unanswered, an employee at another area AMC theater told WBRZ that "something happened" at the mall multiplex.
WBRZ reached out repeatedly to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office but messages were not returned. This report will be updated with detail on the investigation when it is provided.
AMC was one of several major cinema chains participating in a promotion Sunday that offered tickets for just $4 -- including tickets for premium format screens like IMAX and Dolby Cinema.
Incidents of violence or chaos, including several shootings, were reported at AMC locations in at least five states Sunday night.
Shootings were confirmed by authorities at some of the sites, but in at least one instance -- in which members of the audience stampeded for the exit -- no evidence of shots being fired was found.
