In East Feliciana, voters authorize continuing property tax for 911 service

2 weeks 4 days 22 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2024 Nov 5, 2024 November 05, 2024 9:51 PM November 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CLINTON — East Feliciana Parish voters Tuesday approved a 10-year renewal of a 1-mill property tax to fund its emergency telephone system.

Returns posted by the Secretary of State’s office showed the proposal winning by a 2-1 margin.

The property tax is expected to generate $383,200 a year, according to the parish government. Funds are limited to constructing, improving, maintaining and operating the 911 telephone system.

Tuesday’s ballot also saw Republican Jermi Roy Adams defeat Democrat George Turner and Louis Smith, who represented no party, for a school board seat.

Also, six people sought five alderman positions in the town of Clinton. The posts were claimed by Johnny Beauchamp, Janice Betrece, Clovis Mathews, Ben Morris and Kim Young.

A mill is one one-thousandth of a dollar, and is equal to $1.00 of tax for each $1,000 of assessed property value. For a house valued at $100,000, a one-mill property tax totals $100.

