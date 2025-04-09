Impact Charter students may have to finish school year elsewhere after eviction notice

BAKER — Impact Charter School's 442 students may need a new place to finish out the school year after the school's former leader filed an eviction notice for non-payment of rent.

The former operator of Impact Charter School Chakesha Scott says a new board that voted to remove her hasn't paid rent since February and must leave the premises by next Tuesday. The Baker School Board called an emergency meeting to consider whether to let Impact students finish the year at an unoccupied elementary school.

Impact's new leadership was told Tuesday it had until April 15 to either pay $260,000, plus late fees, or leave the campus on Lavey Lane.

After a blistering state audit of the charter school, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education removed Impact's previous board of directors and installed new leadership, and the new board subsequently removed Chakesha Scott as its chief executive officer.

Tuesday's eviction notice came from the "Friends of Impact Charter Schools," where Scott is also the CEO.

If Impact's 442 students must move, they could land at the former Baker Heights Elementary School on Harding Street.

"The City of Baker School board will meet tomorrow night (Thursday) to consider allowing the students to finish their year at our facility on Harding Avenue, which is currently unoccupied," the school system's posting said. "I hope we all can do what is right for students, as they are not the ones at fault in any of this."

WBRZ reached out to the new board, who declined to comment on the situation.