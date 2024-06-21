92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Immersive dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest roams Gonzales' Lamar Dixon Expo Center this weekend

3 hours 13 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, June 21 2024 Jun 21, 2024 June 21, 2024 11:45 AM June 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

GONZALES - An immersive dinosaur exhibit has made its way to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales for the weekend.

Jurassic Quest is an immersive experience with life-size dinosaurs of all types such as T-Rex and Spinosaurus.

At the event, participants can take part in dinosaur rides, the T.Wrecks Raceway, fossil digs, an excavation station, dinosaur-themed inflatable attractions and more.

"Once you come to Jurassic Quest you can expect to be thrown back 165 million years worth of dinosaur facts and knowledge! We have video tours for you guys and a lot of activities for the kids," dinosaur trainer Sauve said.

The event will be open Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trending News

Click here to buy tickets. Use code "FAMILY30" at checkout for 30 percent off.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days