Immersive dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest roams Gonzales' Lamar Dixon Expo Center this weekend

GONZALES - An immersive dinosaur exhibit has made its way to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales for the weekend.

Jurassic Quest is an immersive experience with life-size dinosaurs of all types such as T-Rex and Spinosaurus.

At the event, participants can take part in dinosaur rides, the T.Wrecks Raceway, fossil digs, an excavation station, dinosaur-themed inflatable attractions and more.

"Once you come to Jurassic Quest you can expect to be thrown back 165 million years worth of dinosaur facts and knowledge! We have video tours for you guys and a lot of activities for the kids," dinosaur trainer Sauve said.

The event will be open Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets. Use code "FAMILY30" at checkout for 30 percent off.