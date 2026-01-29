Fire officials urge residents to check smoke alarms after surge in fire-related deaths

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials across Louisiana are urging families to check their smoke alarms after five people died in house fires in the Baton Rouge area in January alone.

The Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office said smoke alarms are often the first warning sign during a fire, especially when people are sleeping. Statewide, 14 people died in fire-related incidents before the end of January. Only two of them had a working smoke detector in their home, officials said.

To help reduce fire deaths, the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office partners with local fire departments through "Operation Save-A- Life," a program that provides free smoke detectors to residents who need them.

Fire officials have stressed that the proper placement of smoke alarms is just as important as having them. They said smoke detectors should be installed near sleeping areas and on every level of a home, including multi-story houses.

Residents seeking free smoke alarms or installation should contact their local fire department. Requests can also be made through the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal’s website.