Volunteer firefighters respond to shed fire in Napoleonville

NAPOLEONVILLE — Volunteer firefighters responded to a shed fire in Napoleonville on Wednesday, the Paincourtville Volunteer Fire Department shared on social media.

The department's Facebook post shows a shed almost completely engulfed in flames.

PVFD said it and the Napoleonville Volunteer Fire Department worked together to fight the blaze, as is common among volunteer fire departments.

"There is always a need for more volunteers, so that every department can provide an adequate response in a timely manner," PVFD said.

Anyone interested in volunteering can attend training at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the fire station.