EBRSO: Man accused of raping woman in car along dead-end road arrested

BATON ROUGE — An 18-year-old man from Baton Rouge is accused of raping a woman and was arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies.

Kyran Brown, according to arrest records, allegedly forced a woman to have nonconsensual sex with him in November 2025 in the backseat of a car along Rome Drive. According to deputies, the woman's blood was found inside the car.

The woman then sought medical treatment, but said she did not intend to press charges, deputies added.

The woman allegedly drove to Brown's workplace and drove him to his home so he could get his wallet. Brown then directed her to drive to a dead end on Rome Drive, where she parked the car.

Later interviews with the woman revealed that Brown had expressed interest in having sex with her while in the car. She refused, but Brown kept attempting to coerce her for about 10 minutes, deputies said.

Eventually, she agreed to perform oral sex before Brown pulled her pants down and forcibly had vaginal sex with her after she repeatedly told him no to the act.

In December, the woman identified Brown in a lineup, and a warrant was issued for Brown's arrest.

Brown was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree rape charges.