Alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge arrested with narcotics, children in vehicle

IOWA - A Baton Rouge man was arrested in Calcasieu Parish with a car full of drugs and two children inside the vehicle, deputies said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies stopped 37-year-old Sirdonovan Jordan along Interstate 10 in Iowa on Wednesday for an alleged traffic violation.

Deputies said they found 12 pints of promethazine, five pounds of suspected synthetic marijuana, one pound of suspected cocaine, several MDMA pills and a weapon in Jordan's car.

Two juveniles, aged 12 and 16, were also in the vehicle. CPSO said one of the children had marijuana that was given to her by Jordan to dispose of when he was pulled over. The juveniles were put into the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

Jordan was previously convicted of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and is currently on probation.

He was booked for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I and Schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession of MDMA, marijuana and a legend drug. He was also booked for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of justice, cruelty to juveniles and soliciting minors to distribute.

A judge set his bond at $1,785,500.