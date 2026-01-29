35°
FBI, Louisiana State Police seize $1.5 million worth of cocaine during multiple Hammond drug busts

1 hour 18 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, January 29 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Multiple law enforcement agencies seized $1.5 million worth of cocaine during Hammond drug busts earlier this week. 

According to the Louisiana State Police, troopers, alongside FBI agents, executed multiple search warrants in the Hammond area on Tuesday. The operation targeted a drug trafficking operation involved in the interstate distribution of cocaine.

The raids seized two kilograms of cocaine, one handgun and $7,150 in cash. 

Three people from Texas — 19-year-old Jorge Lira, 38-year-old Eliberto Guajardo and 44-year-old Brice Strain Jr. — were arrested on drug and conspiracy charges. They were each booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

