2 children hit while getting off school bus in Thibodaux

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

THIBODAUX - Two children were hit while getting off their school bus in Thibodaux, officials said.

Louisiana State Police confirmed the crash happened Thursday at 4 p.m. outside the Solar Trailer Park. 

Two children were struck by a vehicle and taken to hospitals, where they are being treated for serious injuries. 

LSP said the crash is under investigation. 

