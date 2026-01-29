Tangipahoa deputies searching for man who allegedly held woman against her will, bit off part of her face

PONCHATOULA — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a man accused of biting off a portion of a woman's face.

Brandon Patrick, 31, is wanted for the alleged domestic dispute that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 27, in Ponchatoula.

Deputies learned that the dispute actually began over the weekend and that the victim was held against her will for several days. While she was trying to escape, deputies said, Patrick bit her face. The woman remains hospitalized and is undergoing treatment for the extensive injuries.

Patrick is wanted on domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury and false imprisonment charges. The investigation is ongoing, with additional charges pending.

"Patrick is an identical twin, but has several distinctive marks and tattoos to help correctly identify him, including an old stab wound on his right hand and a left arm half-sleeve of tattoos with a house and scroll. His right arm has a full sleeve of tattoos. Patrick is a convicted felon with a known local-gang affiliation and is considered dangerous. Patrick does not have a vehicle and may attempt to request transportation from strangers," deputies added.

Anyone who knows where Patrick is is asked to contact TPSO's Criminal Investigations Office at 985-902-2088, or submit the information anonymously through the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s tip line at 1-800-554-5245.