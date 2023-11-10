Iberville Veterans Day event moves indoors due to gloomy weather

PLAQUEMINE - The Iberville Salute to Veterans event will take place inside -- at the Carl Grant Civic Center -- due to the weather.

The tribute to the men and women who serve the nation features the "Victory Belles" performance trio and the U.S. Coast Guard Silent Drill Team as headline acts.

Pre-show entertainment begins at 9:30, but the main program is set to run from 10 a.m. until noon. The civic center is located at 24700 J. Gerald Berret Blvd. in Plaquemine.

Admission is free.