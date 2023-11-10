73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Iberville Veterans Day event moves indoors due to gloomy weather

4 hours 17 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, November 10 2023 Nov 10, 2023 November 10, 2023 8:23 AM November 10, 2023 in News
By: Jonathan Shelley

PLAQUEMINE - The Iberville Salute to Veterans event will take place inside -- at the Carl Grant Civic Center -- due to the weather.

The tribute to the men and women who serve the nation features the "Victory Belles" performance trio and the U.S. Coast Guard Silent Drill Team as headline acts.

Pre-show entertainment begins at 9:30, but the main program is set to run from 10 a.m. until noon. The civic center is located at 24700 J. Gerald Berret Blvd. in Plaquemine.

Trending News

Admission is free.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days