Iberville sheriff released from hospital after battle with coronavirus

PLAQUEMINE - Days after being hospitalized with breathing difficulties and testing positive for COVID-19, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi was released from the hospital Monday.

On Monday morning, Stassi responded told WBRZ he was "feeling 100 percent better" and was taken off his oxygen machine. Doctors recommended he spend a week at home to recover.

Stassi was hospitalized last week after having trouble breathing, healthcare workers administered a COVID-19 test, and he tested positive. At that point, Stassi was given Remdesivir and put on oxygen.

Last Thursday (July 30), he was interviewed by WBRZ's Chris Nakamoto and while addressing his condition, the Sheriff said, “Please take this virus seriously. Follow the governor’s orders, and wear a mask."

Sheriff Stassi said he wasn't sure where he contracted the virus.

Stassi's father was also hospitalized with the virus and is still being treated.

