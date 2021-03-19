Iberville Parish spends thousands to house inmates during jail renovations

PLAQUEMINE- Iberville Parish Leaders are having to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to house more than a hundred inmates outside the parish as the jail is fixed.



The jail was closed in August due to HVAC and asbestos concerns. The renovations cost nearly $766,000.



Currently, inmates are being housed in Lasalle and Avoyelles parishes. When someone is arrested, they are taken to the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center. If they don't bond out within three to four days they are transferred to Lasalle and Avoyelles parishes.



"Between the three institutions, we are up to $160,000 through October 31st, and the construction on the jail is one million."



The parish is paying a state rate to house the inmates outside of Iberville. That rate is $24.65 per day per inmate. In Iberville Parish, it only costs $3.00 per day.



Currently, Sheriff Brett Stassi says the process has been working out well. He hopes the improvements to the new jail will make it safer for the men and women who work there, and those inmates housed there.



"Before it became a danger or a health hazard, the council and the parish stepped in to bring it up to specs," Stassi said.



Next week, trusties will be brought back to the facility to finish up some of the interior work like painting. The jail is scheduled to reopen in January.