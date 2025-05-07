69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Iberville Parish deputies confiscate 60 pounds of drugs, $4K in cash from traffic stop

1 hour 44 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, May 07 2025 May 7, 2025 May 07, 2025 1:50 PM May 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

IBERVILLE PARISH - Deputies in Iberville Parish found 60 pounds of marijuana and $4,000 in cash during a traffic stop. 

Sheriff Brett Stassi said 25-year-old Yusef Chaisson Jr. from Lafayette was taken into custody and booked for possession with intent to distribute marijuana. 

Trending News

“This arrest demonstrates our continued commitment to keeping illegal narcotics off our streets and highways,” said Sheriff Stassi. “Our deputies remain vigilant in protecting the safety and well-being of our community.”

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days