90°
Latest Weather Blog
Iberville Parish deputies arrest two in fatal Maringouin shooting
MARINGOUIN — Deputies arrested two men accused of shooting two people, one of whom later died, in Maringouin on Labor Day.
Ashton Bourgeois, 19, and Troylen Louis, 20, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder after the Monday shooting along Third Street shortly after 5 p.m.
Iberville Parish deputies said that one of the shooting victims, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle but died from gunshots he sustained in the shooting. The man's brother was also shot. The 24-year-old is in stable condition after the shooting, deputies said.
Trending News
Bourgeois and Louis were identified afterward and arrested.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hunters can buy guns, ammo, other supplies tax-free during 2nd Amendment Weekend...
-
University of New Orleans to return to LSU System, leave UL System
-
LSU says it will forgive parking citations given during first week of...
-
West Baton Rouge Parish Fire crews put out industrial warehouse fire Tuesday...
-
Man arrested after allegedly killing man, lying to officers about his identity