Iberville Parish deputies arrest two in fatal Maringouin shooting

MARINGOUIN — Deputies arrested two men accused of shooting two people, one of whom later died, in Maringouin on Labor Day.

Ashton Bourgeois, 19, and Troylen Louis, 20, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder after the Monday shooting along Third Street shortly after 5 p.m.

Iberville Parish deputies said that one of the shooting victims, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle but died from gunshots he sustained in the shooting. The man's brother was also shot. The 24-year-old is in stable condition after the shooting, deputies said.

Bourgeois and Louis were identified afterward and arrested.