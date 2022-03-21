71°
Iberville deputies investigate murder-suicide Monday
PLAQUEMINE - Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of an apparent murder-suicide.
Iberville Parish Sheriff's deputies were doing a welfare check at a house on Charles Ory Drive where they found two people shot dead.
The scene is northwest of Plaquemine, off Hwy. 1148.
Investigators said family members were concerned after not hearing from the husband and wife who were known to be having marital issues.
