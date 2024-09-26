82°
'I hadn't put that much thought into the post:' Higgins discusses deleted Twitter post about Haitian migrants

1 hour 16 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, September 26 2024 Sep 26, 2024 September 26, 2024 4:41 PM September 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Rep. Clay Higgins discussed his Twitter post where he called Haitian migrants "thugs" and "slapstick gangsters" Wednesday, saying he "hadn't put much thought into the post" and he was referring to "Haitian gangs."

Higgins said he never intended to intentionally "hurt anyone's feelings" and after talking to colleagues, he prayed about it and deleted the post.

"That post was intended for Haitian gangs, you understand? I mean Haiti is a country, not a color, and the unintended impact that was expressed very sincerely by one of my colleagues very graciously, that touched me as a gentleman," Higgins said.

Higgins then said he has taken two posts down in eight years, which he called "not a bad record." He then said he was moving forward from the subject.

