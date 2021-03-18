'I could legit go to jail': LSU student arrested after messaging agent posing as child

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student is accused of trying to have sex with a minor after he sent lurid messages to an undercover investigator posing as a 15-year-old.

Agents with the Louisiana attorney general's office took Nicholas Kim, 21, into custody Thursday.

Kim allegedly used a dating app to message who he thought was an underage teen. The agent posing as a child traded messages with Kim, who allegedly asked the agent to send nude pictures, proposed various sex acts and sent a video of himself fully nude.

Kim also asked the undercover agent to send pictures "so I know you're real" and even acknowledged he could get arrested, according to arrest records.

"I could legit go to jail if anyone finds out so understand why im being so cautious please haha"

Officials said he ended up communicating with multiple undercover deputies and gave out his phone number and the address to his apartment on Ben Hur Road, which helped investigators confirm his identity.

A university spokesperson confirmed Kim was enrolled at LSU.

Kim was booked on charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.