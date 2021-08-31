78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-12 open from Baton Rouge to Slidell; I-55 partially closed near state line

2 hours 39 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, August 31 2021 Aug 31, 2021 August 31, 2021 6:45 PM August 31, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

I-12 is back open in southeast Louisiana days after Hurricane Ida knocked debris across the roadway.

Officials announced around 6 p.m. Tuesday that the interstate open in both directions from Baton Rouge to Slidell. DOTD asked that drivers keep lanes clear for emergency responders.

In Tangipahoa Parish, northbound lanes of I-55 remain closed from University Avenue to the Mississippi state line due to debris removal. US 51 is also closed from LaPlace to Mississippi due to storm debris and high water.

Trending News

Those looking to return to areas impacted by the storm should check with local officials before making the drive. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days